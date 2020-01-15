100% tunnelling complete at half of Metro 3 stations

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has completed 100% excavation work at half the stations on Mumbai Metro Line 3.

The underground corridor, which is being built from Colaba to SEEPZ, has 26 stations out of which MMRCL has completed the excavation work at 13. It plans to complete the excavation work of the remaining stations by May.

“Now further activities like construction of the station boxes, which is already under way, will take shape. The excavation for the remaining 13 stations is being undertaken on war footing and will be completed in three to four months. Overall, 87% of the excavation has been completed,” S.K.Gupta, project director, MMRCL, said.

The 13 stations where 100% tunnelling has been completed are Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Science Museum, Siddhivinayak, MIDC, Marol Naka, Sahar Road, SEEPZ and the stations at the domestic and international terminals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Stations where excavation work is still under way are Kalbadevi, Girgaum, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Aacharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex, Vidyanagari and Santacruz.

MMRCL is expecting to complete the tunnelling work by September and is aiming to complete nearly 70% of all civil construction of the 33.5-km corridor by the end of the year.