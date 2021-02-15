Kozhikode

Youth Congress march turns violent

Policemen lathicharging Youth Congress workers who tried to cross the barricade during a march in protest against alleged backdoor appointments, in Kozhikode on Monday.  

A march taken out by Youth Congress workers to the Kozhikode Collectorate to protest against the alleged backdoor appointments by the State government turned violent on Monday. Congress leaders, including T. Siddique, and Kerala Students Union State president K.M. Abhijith sustained injuries in the clash.

The police resorted to lathicharge as protesters tried to cross the barricade and destroy it. Water cannons were also used twice to disperse them. Resisting the police action, Youth Congress workers continued the sit-in, blocking the road in front of the Civil Station. Two protesters who sustained serious injuries in the lathicharge were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Youth Congress district president V.T. Nihal and Rajesh Menon, photojournalist with the Mangalam daily, also sustained injuries.

Youth Congress leaders alleged that the police were creating a provocative ambiance against the peaceful protest which exposed the State government’s alleged attempt to make the Public Service Commission a scarecrow and facilitate illegal appointments.

