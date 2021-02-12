Kozhikode

Youth Commission adalat

The Kerala State Youth Commission will hold a district adalat in Kozhikode on February 12.

A release said that those aged between 18 and 40 may submit complaints at the event which will begin at 11 a.m. at the PWD rest house conference hall.

