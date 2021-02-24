Women’s panel northern region office opens in Kozhikode

“The Kerala Women’s Commission, like any organisation working for the emancipation of women, had to always face a lot of opposition and criticism. However, it has overcome many such challenges to achieve great heights,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday. He opened the northern regional office of the commission at the civil station in Kozhikode and launched the silver jubilee celebrations of the commission.

The Chief Minister said the opening of the regional office to cater to the needs of women in the northern districts was the best way to begin the silver jubilee celebrations. He said the central regional office of the commission at Ernakulam was in the pipeline. A ‘world women’s conference’ would be held as part of the celebrations, he added.

Releasing several publications of the commission, Mr. Vijayan said the ‘Women’s Directory’ that included all necessary contact numbers for women in distress was the first-of-its-kind in the country. A booklet on crimes against women and children and punishment for each of the offences, and another booklet on laws for the protection of women were also released on the occasion.

Minister for Social Justice and Woman and Child Development K.K. Shylaja, in her presidential address, applauded the commission for its exemplary work and called upon the members to step up their work in various spheres.

Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine recalled the services of previous members and chairpersons of the commission such as poet Sugathakumari, former judge Sridevi and M. Kamalam. She said the commission had several limitations, yet it had played a major role in imparting a sense of safety among women in the State.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, district panchayat president Kannathil Jameela, Women and Child Development Department Secretary Biju Prabhakar and the members of the commission were present at the launch event. The regional office of the commission is located on the premises of the district panchayat office.