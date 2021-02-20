Kozhikode

Woman succumbs to injuries

A home-maker who was admitted to hospital three days ago with a serious slit on her neck succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The victim was identified as Saleena Yusef. The woman was reportedly attacked by her husband during their stay in a hotel in the city.

