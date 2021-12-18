Vadakara taluk office fire: one arrested

He is suspected of having been involved in three other fire outbreaks in area

The special investigation team probing the Vadakara taluk office fire has arrested a man suspected of having direct involvement in three other fire outbreaks in and around Vadakara. The arrest of Satheesh Narayanan, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was recorded after long hours of interrogation based on some CCTV visuals that showed the man in suspicious circumstances.

“Comprehensive investigation is still continuing into the latest fire outbreak in Vadakara taluk office. His arrest is likely to be recorded in this fourth case on Sunday,” said District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Srinivas. “Being a sensitive case, we are following it up in a thorough manner,” he told The Hindu.

During the interrogation on Saturday, the man, fluent in Hindi, English and Telugu, was found to have an active Facebook account. Police officials said his social media activities would be examined in detail with the support of the hi-tech crime inquiry cell.

The man was taken to various locations on Saturday. He had allegedly entered three government buildings other than the Vadakara taluk office and attempted to set on fire articles there.

As he reportedly showed behavioural disorders and made contradictory statements during the interrogation, the opinion of a medical panel would also be sought.

It was around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday that a fire broke out in the Vadakara taluk office building. It took around four hours for rescue personnel to douse the flames and save nearby buildings. A preliminary site inspection by experts and the police had ruled out the possibility of an electrical short circuit triggering such a massive fire. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident as people’s representatives and some officials raised suspicion about a sabotage attempt.