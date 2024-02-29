GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Upgraded planetarium in the pipeline at Kozhikode Regional Science Centre

The total estimated cost for the modernisation project stands at ₹16.28 crores; Samagata Foundation and National Council of Science Museums to share the expense

February 29, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Kozhikode received a cutting edge gift on National Science Day in the form of a hybrid planetarium that features an advanced opto-mechanical star projector coupled with an innovative digital projection system.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to this effect between the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bangalore, (a unit of National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture, Government of India), and the Samagata Foundation, Bangalore, on Wednesday under which the Samagata Foundation has pledged a sum of ₹7 crore for upgradation and modernisation of the Planetarium at RSC Kozhikode, a satellite unit of VITM. The contribution aligns with the foundation’s commitment to promote science education and foster a passion for astronomy among the masses.

As the total estimated cost for the modernisation project stands at ₹16.28 crore, the National Council of Science Museums will provide the remaining ₹9.28 crore to complete the project.

