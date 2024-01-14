GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ULCCS is a human side model of cooperation, says chairman Rameshan Paleri

Dedicated team of employees and adherence to principles set by social reformer Vagbhatanandan helped the organisation to stand out in the cooperative sector, says chairman

January 14, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri in conversation with writer M. Mukundan at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on January 14.

ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri in conversation with writer M. Mukundan at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on January 14. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has emerged a model to prove that the cooperative sector is the best human side alternative to a corporate-driven concept of development, Rameshan Paleri, chairman of ULCCS, has said.

During his conversation with writer M. Mukundan on ‘ULCCS: A centenary of development’ at the Kerala Literature Festival here on Sunday, Mr. Paleri observed that the State’s prestigious cooperative society with its excellent performance could come closer to the renowned Spain-based Mondragon Cooperation of worker cooperatives beating the threats of recession.

The cooperative sector activist said that no private contracting firms would be able to challenge the benchmark set by the ULCCS in meeting the quality parameters set for executing various development projects. He also added that the dedication of about 18,000 labourers driven by the principles of social reformer Vagbhatanandan made society stand out with a steady growth.

Lauding the ULCCS for its efficient functioning in the cooperative sector, Mr. Mukundan said the cooperative society set a unique model of growth without succumbing to capitalists. The use of modern technologies and the presence of domain experts were also instrumental for the success of ULCCS, he added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / labour

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.