Kozhikode

Two private buses vandalised

Against the odds: A crew member spraying sanitiser on the hands of a passenger as a private bus gets ready for service at Palayam in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Private bus operators in Kozhikode who have responded positively to the State government’s call to operate local services in compliance with physical distancing norms are going through a challenging situation, with some buses being vandalised.

The windscreens and side windows of two buses which had resumed services on the Kozhikode-Mukkom route were found smashed by unidentified miscreants on Thursday. Bus workers said they had received threatening calls on Wednesday from some bus operators’ association members who had openly communicated their displeasure over the move to resume service.

Owners of the damaged buses said they had filed a complaint with the Rural police seeking action against the suspected attackers.

They also made it clear that they would not go back on their decision to continue with the service.

According to some bus owners, the State government is yet to consider the demand raised by some private bus operators for a special relief package in addition to the revision of ticket rates.

Meanwhile, the police said the attack on buses was an isolated incident caused by political differences.

