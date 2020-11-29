TPR shoots up to 14.29% in Kozhikode

804 locally acquired infections among 851 new cases

Kozhikode district on Sunday reported a test positivity rate (TPR) of 14.29%, when 851 of the 5,955 people tested were confirmed to have contracted SARS-CoV-2.

It was higher than the State average of 11.34%. The district also had the highest number of newly infected persons in the State. According to a release by the District Medical Officer, there were 804 cases of locally acquired infections here. The source of infection of 41 people were not known. There were 733 recoveries and the number of active cases in the district was 6,761.

Kozhikode Corporation had 191 cases of local transmission while Maniyoor and Koduvally had 30 each, Olavanna and Karassery 26 each and Unnikulam 25.

Meanwhile, the district administration has claimed that its COVID Jagrata portal has received over two crore hits. The portal was developed by the National Informatics Centre and the IT Mission to coordinate the surveillance of infected persons and ensure their treatment. A tele-ICU facility was recently added to the portal.

In Malappuram

While 721 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 776 patients recovered from the disease in Malappuram district on Sunday.

Health officials said that 688 of the new cases had got the infection through local contacts. There were 24 cases whose source of infection could not be identified.

As many as 7,670 people are being treated for COVID-19, and nearly 86,000 were quarantined. Most of those under treatment are at their respective homes across the district.