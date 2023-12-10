HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands participate in Suchitwa theeram cleaning drive in Kozhikode

District Collector launches drive at Bhatt Road Beach

December 10, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers cleaning up the Koyilandy harbour area as part of the ‘Suchitwa Theeram’ drive at Koyilandy on December 9.

Volunteers cleaning up the Koyilandy harbour area as part of the ‘Suchitwa Theeram’ drive at Koyilandy on December 9. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Thousands took part in the ‘Suchitwa Theeram’ programme jointly organised by the Kozhikode district administration and the Department of Local Self Government to clean up the coastal areas of the district, on Saturday. The programme, organised as part of the Malinya Muta Nava Keralam project, was held at 12 beaches in the district.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh inaugurated the programme at the Bhatt Road Beach at 7.30 a.m. Speaking on the occasion, he said adequate measures would be taken for proper waste disposal at beaches, and public committees would be formed to monitor the activities. The Collector visited Kappad beach in Chemancheri panchayat, Kavalad beach in Chengottukavu panchayat, and the Koyilandy harbour to review the cleaning drive.

Chairpersons and presidents of local bodies inaugurated the drive in the respective areas. Vakkadavu in Kadalundi panchayat, Muthayam beach in Moodadi panchayat, Kallakam drive-in beach in Thikkodi, sand banks in Vadakara, Arakkal beach in Onchiyam, Poozhithala beach in Azhiyur, Gosayikkunnu beach in Chorode, and Payyoli beach were also brought under the programme.

Volunteers from Campuses of Kozhikode, National Service Scheme, Harithkarma Sena, and Kudumbashree, officials of the Department of Local Administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council took part in the drive, which was coordinated by interns under the District Collector’s internship programme.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / environmental cleanup / waste management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.