September 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 17-year-old was knocked down by an express train at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The victim was identified as K. Shibin. According to the police, he met with the accident while walking along the railway track near the Koyilandy railway station. The body was shifted to the Koyilandy taluk hospital mortuary, they said.