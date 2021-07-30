Technical errors on CoWIN site giving headache to many

Difficulty in booking slots, wrong dates on certificates among problems

The difficulty in scheduling COVID-19 vaccination and the errors in certificates are giving a headache for many residents in the rural areas of Kozhikode district.

An elderly couple from Karassery panchayat was shocked when they noticed that their vaccination certificates on the CoWIN portal mentioned the same date for both doses. Another person who is yet to receive the vaccine found his vaccination certificate on the portal when he logged in. The man remains clueless about how his identity details and phone number were used by someone else to book a slot and get vaccinated.

In some wards near Thottumukkam in Kodiyathur panchayat, the PIN code-based slot booking continues to pose difficulties for many. Though residents in Thottumukkam who use the PIN code 673639 come under Kozhikode district, their postal division is actually Manjeri, which is in Malappuram district. The issue has remained unaddressed despite complaints raised by many elected representatives and organisations.

Residents in Wards 5, 6 and 7 in Kodiyathur panchayat who face the issue are now conducting an email campaign to bring the issue to the notice of ministers and State IT Mission authorities. Former Thiruvambady MLA George M. Thomas who launched the campaign on Friday said follow-up actions would be taken in the days to come to provide a quick solution.