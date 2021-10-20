Teachers demand withdrawal of Plus One evaluation order

Plus One evaluation circular slammed

A meeting of the Kozhikode district committee of the Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers’ Associations (FHSTA) on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of the circular issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction which it said would put the Plus One evaluation camp in crisis.

‘Reprehensible move’

It was termed as reprehensible the decision to reduce the number of officials from 10 to six for the running of the camps. The suggestion that the answer key should be presented by the teachers may affect the authenticity and uniformity of the evaluation, the meeting said.

The order that other teachers in the group should evaluate the answer sheets of those teachers on leave was evidence of the authoritarian tendency of the Department of Public Instruction.

The meeting also warned of strong protests if the teachers who opted for camps based on travel facilities were denied the opportunity to become chief examiners.

Also, the wages for examination evaluation were not revised since 2012, it said.

Protest

The FHSTA will organise a protest in front of the Secretariat on October 27 seeking various demands including resolving the issue of junior teachers as well as doing away with participatory pensions.