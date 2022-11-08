Students’ union polls: SFI claims victory in in 45 colleges in Kozhikode

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday claimed to have won the students’ union elections in 45 of the 58 arts and science colleges in Kozhikode district where students’ organisations had directly fielded their candidates.

The polls were being held after a gap of two years in colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut. There are a total of 108 arts and science colleges in Kozhikode district. But students’ organisations were not in the fray in at least half of them, including some aided colleges and self-financing colleges. The SFI, Kerala Students Union (KSU), and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) were the major contenders in most colleges, and in some places, the KSU-MSF combine fielded candidates under the banner of the United Democratic Students Front (UDSF).

SFI activists taking out a victory march at the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The SFI district committee said in a release that they had come to power at Government Arts and Science College, Madappally, Vadakara; Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, Kozhikode; Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College; Malabar Christian College; and S.N. College, Chelannur, among others.

KSU leaders said they had come to power in four colleges, including St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri. In 15 colleges, UDSF candidates emerged victorious, a release said. MSF district leaders said they had come to power in 25 colleges on their own and in 15 other colleges in alliance with the KSU. They include self-financing colleges. The campuses where the MSF has won include Farook College; MAMO College, Mukkom; MES College, Chathamangalam; KMO College, Koduvally; and MET College, Nadapuram.