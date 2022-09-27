Students enliven World Tourism Day celebrations in Kozhikode

Variety of programmes organised in district with the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’

Face painting session in progress on Beypore beach on Tuesday as part of World Tourism Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode turned colourful during World Tourism Day celebrations organised under the aegis of National Service Scheme (NSS) units of colleges such as JDT Islam Polytechnic College, Government Women's Polytechnic College, KMCT College, and AWH Polytechnic College.

Students painted “gratitude stones” to be distributed among visitors to the park and created colourful ecofriendly signboards in place of plastic signboards. Face art session and flash mob were held as part of the celebrations organised with the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’ by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with the NSS technical cell.

Similar programmes were organised on the Beypore beach under the aegis of the DTPC, Responsible Tourism Mission, Al Farook College tourism club, and Captains Social Foundation. There was display of responsible tourism products at the venue.

The DTPC joined hands with One India Kite team for a session on the possibilities of kites at Fisheries Technical Higher Secondary School at Beypore. One India Kite team captain Abdulla Maliyekkal interacted with students and presented a video on kite surfing, an Olympic event, and explained how it could be practised on the Beypore beach.

A Kalaripayattu demonstration by Kadathanad K.P. Chandran Gurukkal Memorial Kalari Sangham marked the Tourism Day celebrations on Kappad Blue Flag Beach.

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran inaugurated a beach cleaning drive organised by the district administration and the DTPC on the Kozhikode beach. NSS volunteers from various colleges took part in the drive. Mayor Beena Philip was present.

DTPC executive committee member T.P. Bineesh flagged off a marathon held on the Vadakara beach. Around 50 students, besides people’s representatives and local residents, took part in the marathon.