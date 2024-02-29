GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student was brutally attacked, says post-mortem report

February 29, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The post-mortem report revealed that the victim was brutally attacked for two to three days. “He had sustained multiple blunt injuries, including tramline contusion, (an injury, as from a blow with a blunt instrument, in which the subsurface tissue is injured but the skin is not broken), for two to three days, indicating assault on the body,” the report said.

The ante-mortem injuries mentioned in the report were scalp contusion at the right side of the back of the head, multiple abrasions at the left side of the face and in front of the right ear behind the tragus. Further, multiple abrasions on the back of the chest, and contusions at the left and right sides in front of the abdomen. 

However, the report said that findings were consistent with death due to hanging. The autopsy findings include congestion of the brain, oesophagus, liver, spleen, kidney, pancreas, and adrenal glands. Apart from that, the lungs were congested and had petechial haemorrhages. Besides, the gall bladder was mildly distended with bile, the report said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on DISHA’s suicide prevention helpline at 1056, 0471-2552056.)

