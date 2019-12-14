‘Snehakkoodu’ opens for transwomen

Minister for Social Justice and Health K.K. Shylaja has said that there has been a huge difference in the way parents perceive their children when they suggested sex change. Opening the first ‘Snehakkoodu’, a care and short stay home for transwomen, at Kovoor in Kozhikode on Saturday, the Minister said, “Making transgender community a part of the mainstream is a major aim of the State Government.”

The third such endeavour of the Department of Social Justice in the State, the Snehakkoodu in Kozhikode is managed by the Punarjani Cultural Society, a community-based organisation for the welfare of transgender individuals. The home has been set up at a cost of ₹25 lakh and can accommodate 25 people at a time.

It will serve as a shelter for transwomen during a crisis or after sex reassignment surgery. Transwomen, who need rest after sex reassignment surgeries, may avail the facilities at the home, where they will get medical attention as well as the services of a caretaker. Besides a manager, the home has two caretakers, a counsellor, a security guard, a cook and cleaning staff. The facility will be available free of cost for up to three months for transwomen in distress.

Welfare schemes

The Minister listed various schemes for the welfare of the transgender community under the Mazhavillu project, including providing them with identity cards, and helping them financially for sex reassignment surgeries, continuing education and maintaining good health.

“The State has opened clinics for transgender individuals. Surgery facility will be made available soon,” she added.

A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, presided over the programme while district panchayat president Babu Parasseri and District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao were the guests of honour.