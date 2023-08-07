HamberMenu
Smuggled gold worth ₹1.25 crore seized from couple at Calicut airport

They had been offered ₹50,000 each for carrying the gold compound, say Customs sources

August 07, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An Air Customs squad on Sunday night seized smuggled gold compound worth ₹1.25 crore from a couple who reached Calicut International Airport from Jeddah. The squad recovered 2,276 grams of gold compound from the duo- P.P. Ameermon, 35, and P. Safna, 21.

Customs sources said the couple had been offered ₹50,000 each as reward for carrying the compound. The couple, hailing from Malappuram district, cooperated with the smugglers’ plan hoping that families would be exempted from thorough screening, the officials said.

It was Safna who was caught first with the hidden gold compound in the form of capsules weighing 1,104 grams. She reportedly revealed details of smuggled gold with her husband in the preliminary interrogation. He was found carrying 1,172 grams of gold.

