Several bedridden patients in Kozhikode unwilling to take COVID-19 jab

They are afraid vaccination may complicate their health condition

At least some of the completely bedridden patients in Kozhikode are unwilling to take COVID-19 vaccination because they are scared that it will complicate their existing health conditions.

The State government had recently directed health workers to ensure that all bedridden patients are given both doses of the vaccine. Consent of the patient is required for the purpose. However, a few of the nurses providing palliative care in the district said that completely bedridden patients were not keen on taking the jab.

“All these people are in such a condition that they cannot move around without the help of caregivers. They are in a weak physical and mental condition. They have heard from elsewhere that those who undergo vaccination have side effects such as fever, headache, cold, and body pain. These patients are scared if it will complicate their situation,” a nurse, who did not wish to be named, told The Hindu.

Since the government direction was to cover all bedridden patients, healthcare workers are now including patients who are not completely confined to their beds on the list of those who should be vaccinated.

Kodiyathur grama panchayat recently held a drive to vaccinate over 100 bedridden patients in its jurisdiction. Patients who had registered with the Kodiyathur Pain and Palliative Care Association were given the jab over a period of two to three days. The Health Department and the grama panchayat authorities joined hands for the drive. A team consisting of two nurses, two palliative care volunteers, and a doctor were engaged. They stayed back for around half an hour to see if there were any complications.

The Health Department, however, does not seem to have any idea about those who are unwilling to take the vaccine. A senior official said that instead of the regular half-an-hour observation period, such patients should be kept under surveillance for at least three days. Volunteers and nurses trained in palliative care should visit their houses regularly during the period. They should be included in rapid response teams as well, he added.