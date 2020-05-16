Kozhikode

Seven active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Three test positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday

Two persons who returned from Kuwait and another who came back from Chennai were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to seven.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that the 51-year-old native of Omassery and the 55-year-old Perambra native had arrived from the Gulf on May 13. They were taken to a COVID care centre at Omassery in a special vehicle and put under surveillance there. The Omassery native exhibited symptoms on May 14, and the Perambra native had them the next day. They were subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The third patient is a 43-year-old from Narippatta, who reached the Walayar check-post on May 10 morning without an entry pass. He stayed put there till evening before the police took him home in their vehicle. He had been under surveillance since May 11 and was shifted to the medical college hospital on May 13 after symptoms were noticed.

Right now, seven persons from Kozhikode and one each from Malappuram and Kasaragod are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital. Earlier, 23 persons from the district and five from other districts and a man from Tamil Nadu had recovered from the infection here.

Meanwhile, the number of people under observation went up to 5,180. They include 33 persons at the medical college hospital, of whom 10 came on Saturday. The number of expatriates under surveillance remains 385, with nobody being added to the list on the day.

