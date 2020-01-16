Seminar (with pic)

Kozhikode

The International Avian Research Centre (IARC) and the Department of Zoology under the Calicut University organised a seminar on ‘Impact of historical ecology and global change: Land use and climate’ on Thursday. Marc D. Abrams, professor from Penn State University, USA, presented the paper. P. Raveendran, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, inaugurated the sessions.

