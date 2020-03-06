Kozhikode

Screening intensified at Beypore Port

Dedicated medical team to be present at facility during arrival of vessels

Stringent screening measures are in place at the Beypore Port here in Kerala in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases. Though screening began in February, it has now been intensified. An isolation room is kept ready, says Port Officer Ashwini Prathap.

Authorities are also monitoring ships anchored off the Kozhikode coast.

