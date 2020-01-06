Row over Calicut varsity teachers’ appointment

The Calicut University’s move to appoint over 100 teachers in its various departments after a gap of 10 years is likely to snowball into a controversy over the alleged bid to bypass reservation norms, grouses on the age limit of applicants, and the objections raised by a Congress-aligned teachers’ organisation.

The varsity issued a notification on December 31, 2019, calling applications for the posts of 24 Professors, 29 Associate Professors, and 63 Assistant Professors. A group of applicants has claimed that the notification does not specify the reservation categories of posts in each department, but considers the university as a whole unit. It becomes difficult for the applicants to know if they are eligible for a particular post.

Some others have issues with the age limit prescribed in the notification too, which is 40 years as on January 1, 2020. They point out that normally the age limit is given on a preceding date, and it should have been January 1, 2019. The applicants claim that the notification issued by the Kerala Public Service Commission for the post of Assistant Professors in December had set the ceiling on January 1, 2019. The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit too had followed a similar method, they claim.

The applicants also dispute the university authorities’ claim that the notification for appointments was being issued after a gap of a decade.

They claim that a similar notification was issued in May, 2015, and before that too. Though the university had conducted interviews in June 2015, the appointment was postponed.

The sum of ₹2,000 collected from the applicants as fee had not been refunded, they claim.

The Calicut University Teachers’ Association (CUTA) objected to the move soon after the Syndicate announced its decision claiming that it was not proper to fill such large number of posts when the university is awaiting the appointment of a Vice Chancellor, who is the chairman of the selection committee.

Right now, V. Anil Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, is holding additional charge.

The CUTA also alleged that a Left-leaning staff union was trying to influence the appointment process. T.M. Vasudevan, president, CUTA, sent a letter to Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor and Chancellor, urging him to issue a direction to Mr. Anil Kumar until a full-time VC is appointed.

The university authorities, however, claim that they were following an order of the Kerala High Court on reservation. The norms would be followed after the preparation of the rank list and at the time of appointment.