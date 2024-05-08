GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Re-investigation ordered into ICU sexual assault case

May 08, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman has ordered a re-investigation on the survivor’s complaint against gynaecologist K.V. Preethi in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital ICU sexual assault case.

While Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College) has already conducted an investigation upon the survivor’s allegation that the doctor had not conveyed her statement to the police truthfully and had submitted a report to the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), the survivor maintained that the investigation was not satisfactory and had demanded a re-investigation on Monday. Hence, Mr. Sethuraman entrusted Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotics Cell) Jacob T.P. to re-investigate the case. Besides, a woman police inspector will assist him in the investigation, the report of which has to be submitted at the office of the Inspector General within a week.

The survivor had staged a protest in front of the office of the District Police Chief for almost two weeks demanding a copy of the earlier investigation report.

