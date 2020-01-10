Ration cards for all families this year: Minister

All families without ration cards in the State will be given cards this year itself, T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Labour and Excise, has said.
He was handing over the keys of the houses built under the LIFE Mission of the State Government in Thiruvallur grama panchayat at Chemmarathur in Kozhikode district on Thursday.
Mr. Ramakrishnan said that even expatriates would get ration cards. The Government would take steps to provide safe transit points for women who reached cities in the night. They would be given next day’s breakfast too. The Minister said that the third phase of LIFE project was aimed at constructing houses for all houseless people. In Thiruvallur grama panchayat, there were 16 beneficiaries in the first phase and 33 others in the second phase. Construction of 31 houses in the third phase had been completed, he said.
