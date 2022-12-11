Publicity campaign for Beypore Water Fest in full swing

December 11, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Beypore Water Fest that was held at Beypore Marina in last December was a one-of-its-kind experience for not just Beypore, but the whole Kozhikode district. As a result, hopes are high for the second edition of the festival which will be held from December 24 to 28. The organising committee is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the festival is much bigger and grander this time.

The publicity campaign for the festival took off on December 2, in connection with the International Day of Disabled Persons, with a variety of programmes by differently abled children. The programme named ‘See the Able not the Label’ was inaugurated by Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson of Kozhikode Corporation K. Krishna Kumari. In her address, she offered all support from the part of the Corporation to the water festival.

The second phase of the campaign showcased the artistic talent of college students, who gathered at the Beypore breakwater on December 9 with Mehendi designing and face painting sessions. Students from various colleges in the district took part in the beach clean up drive on the same day.

Exploring the different tourism possibilities of Beypore is one of the objectives of the water festival, and ‘Literary Trial’ held on December 10 served the purpose. Around 30 students from the Feroke Institute of Management visited major locations in the region such as the Common Wealth Tile Factory in Feroke, the German Bungalow, Uru (dhow) making units, the house of writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, Jhankar and break water to prepare a project about the tourism possibilities of these places. Sub Collector V. Chelsasini flagged off the Literary Trial and later inaugurated a seminar on the topic of Beypore tourism development. Deputy Director of Tourism Shine K.S, Director of Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) M.R. Dileep, and representative of Adventure Water Tourism Irish Valsamma spoke at the seminar.