Protests in city today in support of farmers

Several organisations in Kozhikode have come forward expressing solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting against the farm bills in Delhi. Left parties have called for a massive protest in the city on Tuesday in support of the farmers, as part of the nation-wide hartal called by the farmers’ organisations. A dharna and march to the Income Tax office will be taken out at 9.30 a.m. in the city. All trade unions have been urged to take part in the march and be present at Muthalakkulam on time.Elamaram Kareem, MP, will lead the protest march.

The Asanghatitha Meghala Thozhilali Union will organise a separate protest meeting at Kidson Corner at 4 p.m., secretary Viji P. said.

The Kozhikode District Committee of the KNM will organise meetings in different parts of the district on Tuesday to express solidarity with the farmers. District president P.T. Abdul Majeed Sullami said that the meetings, with the slogan “See the farmers’ tears, repeal the bills,” will be held in protest against the “arrogant attitude” of the Modi government and its anti-farmer policies. The meetings will be held at Feroke, Mukkam, Omassery, Narikkuni, and Balussery besides Kozhikode city.