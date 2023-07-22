Private bus strike on Kozhikode-Koyilandy route hits passengers

July 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Passengers on the Kozhikode-Koyilandy route and those travelling to interior areas in Kozhikode district were left in the lurch on Saturday morning as private buses resorted to a flash strike in protest against the alleged manhandling of a bus conductor by the police.

According to sources, the police had taken into custody Girish, who works in a bus plying on the Meppayyur route, on Friday evening. It was in connection with a complaint filed by the parent of a student from Thiruvangoor, who claimed that the conductor had misbehaved with her. The bus staff claimed that the police subjected Girish to third-degree torture and he had to be admitted to a hospital. The police, however, denied the claim and said he was questioned and let free.

The bus staff began the strike against the alleged police torture by around 7 a.m., affecting a large number of passengers who had no clue about it. Later, Kanathil Jameela, Koyilandy MLA, convened a meeting attended by the joint regional transport officer, municipality functionaries, police officers and trade union representatives. The strike was called off by 1 p.m. after the MLA promised to look into complaints of the bus staff. The bus services, however, did not resume fully as there were very few staff members in most buses.