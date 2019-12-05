Kozhikode

Priest booked on rape charge

more-in

Kerala priest booked

on rape charge

The Kerala police have launched an investigation against a parish priest from the city, who has been accused of raping a housewife. Manoj Jacob, the priest, was booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A sub inspector heading the probe said the incident took place in 2017. The woman filed the complaint on Wednesday, a police official said.

A press release from the Thamarassery diocese said the priest had already been relieved of his duties.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 10:34:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/priest-booked-on-rape-charge/article30196614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY