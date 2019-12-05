Kerala priest booked on rape charge

The Kerala police have launched an investigation against a parish priest from the city, who has been accused of raping a housewife. Manoj Jacob, the priest, was booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A sub inspector heading the probe said the incident took place in 2017. The woman filed the complaint on Wednesday, a police official said.

A press release from the Thamarassery diocese said the priest had already been relieved of his duties.