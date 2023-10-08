Poor waste management poses health risk at Kalluthankadavu apartment complex in Kozhikode district

October 08, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Damaged roofs and cracks on walls are not the only issues plaguing the Kalluthankadavu apartment complex in Kozhikode. The area is vulnerable to communicable diseases, including leptospirosis and malaria, due to unhygienic waste disposal methods.

The sewage treatment plant (STP) in the complex has been non-functional for a year or more, and attempts to revive it have fallen flat owing to lack of funds.

“The motor that pumps water into the blower that mixes chemicals used to treat sewage is out of order. It was repaired once but soon broke down again. The company gives only two-year warranty for the motor. The repair may cost at least ₹2 lakh, but the residents have no funds to repair it,” said Rajan Karamoola, the STP operator appointed by the residents’ society.

With the STP out of order, sewage is being diverted directly from the building to a nearby canal through drains. The drains are clogged, and water spills over into the courtyard. The canal into which sewage is emptied is also polluted, posing health risk to people.

Meanwhile, the backyard of the building is a sore sight. The area is covered in heaps of garbage thrown out of windows and balconies by the residents themselves, while hundreds of rats have found their home in the heaps. “The Kozhikode Corporation does not collect waste from here regularly. These are small flats and hence the residents find it highly inconvenient to store waste for a long time,” said Mr. Karamoola.

However, P.K. Nassar, the Corporation councillor representing the locality, has a different perspective. “The residents here are least cooperative when it comes to waste management. They throw garbage out despite repeated warnings,” he said, adding that the presence of rats posed a huge health risk. He said the Corporation had set aside ₹10 lakh for the repair of the STP and the leaking drinking water tank.