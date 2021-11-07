Poor condition of coastal road mars tourism potential of Kappad

Visitors turned off by bumpy ride on damaged stretch

Even after the beautification of the Kappad beach, which has won the prestigious Blue Flag certification, the poor condition of the nearby coastal road connecting to the National Highway remains the same, spoiling the ambitious tourism undertaking. The route commonly used by tourists and local people to take a drive along the seashore till the Koyilandy harbour is now in a rundown condition with damaged retaining walls and potholes.

Attempts by tourists to make use of the damaged road for pleasure rides have led to a number of accidents during the holiday rush. Apart from this, parts of the stretch create bottlenecks on the already narrow road between Kappad and Koyilandy where vehicles are likely to fall into the eroded side during attempts to overtake other vehicles.

“There are many small-scale home-stays along this road to cash in on the tourism potential of the area. Sadly, the bumpy ride is dousing the spirit of many visitors,” says a local chef associated with some of the local food-based ventures. He claims that the tidal fluctuations create a scary scene in the absence of strong protective walls in many locations.

According to some of the local fishermen, the coastal area has been facing severe sea erosion which is yet to be addressed by the government departments concerned.

For more than a year, there has been no considerable intervention to keep this 8-km-long road in good condition despite its proximity to an internationally acclaimed tourism spot, they point out.

Koyilandy Municipal Chairperson Sudha Kizhakkeppatt says the Public Works Department is responsible for carrying out the long-pending repairs. “The previous episodes of flood and sea erosion have damaged many stretches, making it inaccessible for larger vehicles. Despite our frequent demands, we are yet to receive any assurance from the PWD about the time-bound completion of the work,” she adds.

Some of the former local body representatives from Chemanchery also complain that the poor sea wall construction and the absence of breakwaters in the suggested locations increase the risk of sea erosion in the area. They also point out that any delay in completing the pending work at the dangerous spots will gradually affect the popularity of the beach destination, which is now projected as the safest and cleanest beach in Kerala.