People urged to donate blood

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has called upon people to donate blood to blood banks in Kozhikode district. The Collector came up with the open request on Friday after noticing the shortage of blood.

Mr. Rao said blood banks were badly in need of blood to attend to emergency situations. After the COVID-19 outbreak, many of the voluntary blood donation drives had came to an end, he said.

Mr. Rao said all safety arrangements were in place in all the government hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in isolation wards. “Therefore, there is no need to be scared of visiting hospitals for blood donation now,” he pointed out.

According to Mr. Rao, special vehicle passes will be issued to people who are willing to donate blood and exchange their consent with the COVID-19 Jagratha web application. He also said facilities for blood donation had been made available at the Kozhikode Medical College, the Government General Hospital and the Government Hospital for Women and Children.