Panel seeks more time to submit report on Kozhikode KSRTC complex

Vigilance yet to take decision on registering case on faulty construction

The five-member committee assigned to review the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) report on the faulty construction of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus terminal-cum-shopping complex is likely to take more time to submit its report.

The committee, constituted by the Transport Department in the last week of October, was asked to submit its recommendations on rehabilitation of the building within a fortnight. Now the report could be submitted only next month, sources said.

A reason cited is that three members, including Prof. Nirjhar Dhang, Head of the Department, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Kharagpur, were unavailable to reach Kozhikode.

The other members of the panel are Chief Technical Examiner S. Harikumar (convener); T.M. Madhavan Pillai, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology-Calicut; L. Beena, Chief Engineer (Buildings) Public Works Department; and K.R. Bindu, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

The panel was asked to examine the report submitted by P. Alagusundaramoorthy, Professor, Structural Engineering, IIT-M that stated that the multi-storey twin tower complex on the Mavoor Road in Kozhikode city constructed six years ago at the cost of ₹74.63 crore had serious structural flaws. The report had also mentioned that 20% of the pillars of the terminal were structurally weak and required immediate strengthening.

Sources said that Prof. Dhang had sought at least 10 days to fly down to Kozhikode. Two other panellists — Ms. Beena and Prof. Bindu — based in the State had also not visited the site. The report could be prepared only after the three of them visited and inspected the KSRTC complex.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) headquarters is yet to take a decision on a preliminary report submitted by its Kozhikode unit to take up a case on the irregularities in the construction of the building.

The Vigilance report had pointed out that the complex had been constructed without the prior approval of the Kozhikode Corporation. An application for the building plan was submitted only after the completion of the structure, it said.

The Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) had constructed the twin tower, which was inaugurated on June 1, 2015. The first tower has 10 floors and the second 11 floors including space for parking.