Online get-together of childhood cancer survivors held

Caring for Childhood Cancer and Chronic Illness (C4CCCI), a Kozhikode-based volunteer organisation to take care of children with cancer, mainly leukaemia and blood-related diseases such as thalassaemia, and their families, recently held an online family get-together meet of those who survived the disease and children in the final phase of treatment.
According to sources, the event was held in association with the Calicut branch of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip opened the meet. Singer K.S. Chithra released a digital magazine that includes literary works of the children. She also hummed a few lines from the song Kannamthumpi poramo, from the movie Kakkothikkavile Appooppan Thaadikal, for the children.
The sources said C4CCCI, started in 2007, provided psychological support to the children and their family members, and arranged counsellors as well. Children diagnosed with leukaemia need treatment for at least three years and thus lose their school years. C4CCCI arranges tuition facility at the hospital itself so that their studies are not affected. The organisation also motivates families to complete treatment of the children and arranges transport facilities. C4CCCI takes initiatives to celebrate their birthdays when they are at hospital. They have arranged a library and play area in the leukaemia ward of the Institute for Maternal and Child Health, attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath