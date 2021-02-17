Online get-together of childhood cancer survivors held

The event was held in association with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics

Caring for Childhood Cancer and Chronic Illness (C4CCCI), a Kozhikode-based volunteer organisation to take care of children with cancer, mainly leukaemia and blood-related diseases such as thalassaemia, and their families, recently held an online family get-together meet of those who survived the disease and children in the final phase of treatment.

According to sources, the event was held in association with the Calicut branch of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip opened the meet. Singer K.S. Chithra released a digital magazine that includes literary works of the children. She also hummed a few lines from the song Kannamthumpi poramo, from the movie Kakkothikkavile Appooppan Thaadikal, for the children.

The sources said C4CCCI, started in 2007, provided psychological support to the children and their family members, and arranged counsellors as well. Children diagnosed with leukaemia need treatment for at least three years and thus lose their school years. C4CCCI arranges tuition facility at the hospital itself so that their studies are not affected. The organisation also motivates families to complete treatment of the children and arranges transport facilities. C4CCCI takes initiatives to celebrate their birthdays when they are at hospital. They have arranged a library and play area in the leukaemia ward of the Institute for Maternal and Child Health, attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.