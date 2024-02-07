GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NoRKA Institute of Foreign Languages ready for opening in Kozhikode

Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the new facility which is expected to help students from financially backward families

February 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Work is in the final phase for the NoRKA Institute of Foreign Languages near Ram Mohan Road in Kozhikode.

Work is in the final phase for the NoRKA Institute of Foreign Languages near Ram Mohan Road in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The NoRKA Institute of Foreign Languages (NIFL), a pioneering initiative by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA Roots) to improve the language proficiency of students preparing for overseas education and jobs, will start functioning in Kozhikode on February 17.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the institute which will offer an affordable learning experience maintaining international standards.

The institute is becoming a reality at a time when there is stiff competition among private service providers whose fee structures are often unaffordable for lower income families. Initially, classes for students who wish to clear the Occupational English Test (OET), Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS) will be offered.

“Though our students are very talented, many of them lack language proficiency which is now a challenge to secure their dream job or higher education opportunity abroad. NIFL is our gift to such students who wish to overcome this crisis the professional way,” says P. Sreeramakrishnan, Resident Vice Chairman, NoRKA Roots. He pointed out that classes would be offered free of cost for BPL and SC/ST students, apart from granting a 75% concession to those in the general category.

According to NoRKA Roots officials, qualified trainers are part of the institute which will offer all modern facilities such as air-conditioned classrooms and sound-proof language lab to learners. International standards will be maintained in all practical training sessions. A standard student-teacher ratio will also be kept to ensure that all learners get individual attention.

For the general category learners, the fee has been fixed at ₹4,425 with government subsidy. Those who successfully clear the tests, especially nursing graduates, will be given all possible placement assistance to secure their dream jobs abroad. No learners will have to pay any additional fee or commission for such services. Portals such as www.norkaroots.org or www.nifl.norkaroots.org can be used for course enrolment.

