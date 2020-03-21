No passport services

As part of maintaining high alert against the spread of COVID-19, the Passport Seva Kendras in Payyannur, Kannur, Vatakara, Kozhikode and Malappuram, all under the Regional Passport Office in Kozhikode, as well as the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kasargod, will not accept any new passport applications till March 31, 2020.
Applicants will have multiple rescheduling options online and the application fee already remitted is valid for a year. For clarifications call 0495- 2768869, 2767789 or 2769139, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.