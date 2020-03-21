No passport services

As part of maintaining high alert against the spread of COVID-19, the Passport Seva Kendras in Payyannur, Kannur, Vatakara, Kozhikode and Malappuram, all under the Regional Passport Office in Kozhikode, as well as the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kasargod, will not accept any new passport applications till March 31, 2020.

Applicants will have multiple rescheduling options online and the application fee already remitted is valid for a year. For clarifications call 0495- 2768869, 2767789 or 2769139, a press release said.