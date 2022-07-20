No hitches in tax collection, says Mayor

Server at Cheruvannur-Nallalam zonal office restored after Tuesday’s fire

Mayor Beena Philip on Wednesday said the staff of the Cheruvannur-Nallalam zonal office had taken precautionary measures on noticing the fire in the special room at the office to manage network systems for the Kerala State Wide Area Network (KSWAN), a State government project that provides internet connectivity to government offices.

In a statement here, Ms. Philip said the staff had switched off the server and other computer peripherals as soon as the fire broke out on Tuesday. After the fire and rescue services personnel doused the flames, the KSWAN team completed its inspections. Subsequently, the electrical team of the Kozhikode Corporation checked the zonal office for electrical network and internet connection issues. The server was restored by afternoon, the Mayor said.

She informed that the operation of the Sanchaya software remained uninterrupted except for direct receipt of tax at the cash counter of the office. Besides, tax could be remitted either at Akshaya centres or at the Corporation office, Ms. Philip added.

The Mayor said steps were being taken to restore KSWAN connectivity at the earliest. Based on the report of the revenue officer of the Cheruvannur-Nallalam zonal office, a complaint was lodged at the Nallalam police station seeking a probe into the fire incident, she added.