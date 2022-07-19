Fire in server room: Opposition alleges foul play

The United Democratic Front (UDF) parliamentary party of the Kozhikode Corporation has termed fire in the server room of the Cheruvannur- Nallalam zonal office of the Kozhikode Corporation on Tuesday as an attempt to sabotage the building number scam investigation.

“The register and computer system have to be checked as part of the investigation. However, due to the fire, the Sanchaya software cannot be accessed for at least a month, and it could delay the probe,” K.C. Shobhita, Opposition leader in the Corporation council, said. She pointed out that the scam had originated from the Cheruvannur-Nallalam office, and that 236 buildings that were flagged in the beginning were approved by the office.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the server room, Ms. Shobhita said the lack of security in the room was suspicious and demanded a forensic inquiry into the incident. The UDF will stage a sit-in in front of the zonal office at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.