No fresh cases in Kozhikode in around a week

​​There have been no SARS-CoV-2 positive cases in Kozhikode district for around a week now even as more people continue to get discharged from hospital. ​

​​According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, one more person, a native of Azhiyoor, recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday. So far, 21 persons from Kozhikode have been cured of the disease. Four from other districts too have recovered from here. ​

​​Only four people are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital now. They include two from Kozhikode, one from Kannur, and a native of Tamil Nadu. ​

​​As of now, 1,247 people are under observation, including 42 at the hospital. Twenty-six people were discharged on the day. ​

Web application

​​Meanwhile, the district administration said that over a million people had visited its COVID-19 Jagratha web application. It was launched in March to compile data on the disease and monitor the steps to contain its spread. As on Thursday afternoon, 10,27,664 people have visited the application. Only 50,000 people had visited it on March 28. The number of visitors jumped to a lakh on March 31. The 10-lakh bar was crossed on April 29, said a release. People from other districts can also make use of it as the application has provision to seek application for vehicle permit, emergency travel pass and self declaration. The link is https://kozhikode.nic.in/covid19jagratha or​https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in ​