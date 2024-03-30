GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-C holds talks with Netherlands Innovation Network

March 30, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
An official from the Netherlands receiving a souvenir after talks at NIT-Calicut.

An official from the Netherlands receiving a souvenir after talks at NIT-Calicut. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior officials from the Netherlands Innovation Network India and the India Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands held discussions with officials of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) on March 30 (Saturday) on avenues for NIT-C students for research collaboration with various universities in the Netherlands, particularly in the fields of bioenergy and hydrogen projects.

Sandra Kalidien, Attaché for Science, Technology, and Innovation at the Netherlands Innovation Network, along with Ewout de Wit, Consul-General at the Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, took part in the discussions in which the potential establishment of a Dutch Language training programme at the NIT-C was explored.

M.K. Ravi Varma, Dean of International, Alumni, and Corporate Relations, outlined the the NIT-C’s key research and development domains. Arun Thekkedath, advisor, Netherlands Innovation Network India, underscored the importance of bioenergy research. Further discussions on potential research collaborations will be held in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, the Department of Architecture and Planning at the NIT-C organised a workshop-cum-symposium as a part of the four-day Indo-Dutch Design Programme in association with the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) to discuss strategies for preserving and conserving waterbodies in Kerala. Mr. de Wit, Ms. Kalidien, Mr. Thekedath and Dr.Inge Bobbink, Associate Professor, TU Delft University, spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / universities and colleges

