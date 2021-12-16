NIT-C distributes seeds to farmers

As part of extending its green campus initiative, the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) distributed seeds to farmers of Koodaranji. The initiative was conducted with the cooperation of the Krishi Bhavan.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna handed over the seeds to Sasi Ponnana, Principal Agricultural Officer, Kozhikode, at a function held on the NIT-C campus. With the objective of expanding the activities of the campus to carbon neutrality, the green campus mission project launched by the NIT-C has been aimed at providing seeds of 15 varieties of crops free of cost to the farmers of Koodaranji

Lisa Sreejith, NIT-C Agro Club Coordinator, who is also in charge of the vegetable garden on the three-acre campus, explained the organic farming practices being implemented on the campus. P.S. Sathi Devi, Deputy Director, and Registrar-in-Charge Dr. Jeevamma Jacob of NIT-C participated.

The Principal Agriculture Officer said that the Department of Agriculture would take steps to expand the existing organic vegetable garden on the campus by including various elements in the vegetable development scheme. He also explained the innovative organic farming practices and their benefits.