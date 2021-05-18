New COVID-19 cases, daily TPR go up marginally in Kozhikode

Fresh COVID-19 cases as well as daily test positivity rate (TPR) went up marginally again in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. As many as 2,474 newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and the daily TPR was 20.04%.

According to the District Medical Officer, 12,867 samples were tested.

The DMO said there were 2,417 cases of local transmission of the infection, of which 824 were in Kozhikode Corporation alone. The source of infection of 50 others is not known. Vadakara and Omassery reported 66 cases each, Feroke 62, Peruvayal 60, Chengottukavu 58, Kunnamangalam 57, and Ramanattukara 54. As many as 4,169 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload from the district is 36,646.

631 cases in Wayanad

As many as 631 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday. There were 1,309 recoveries on the day. A total of 7,475 persons are undergoing treatment and 27,966 persons are under observation. The daily test positivity rate was 21.05%.