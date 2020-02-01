Muslim Youth League begins indefinite protest against CAA

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan may have threatened Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan into submission using some tactic ahead of the former’s address to the Assembly, M.K. Muneer, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, has alleged.

“Otherwise, the Chief Minister would not have rolled out a red carpet for Mr. Khan, who insulted the State’s concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to address the Assembly. The Opposition members who prevented Mr. Khan were forcibly removed using the watch and ward personnel...We are ashamed of the Chief Minister,” the Indian Union Muslim League leader said here on Saturday.

He was delivering a speech to open ‘Shaheen Bagh Square’, an indefinite protest event organised by the Muslim Youth League against the CAA on Kozhikode beach.

Dolan Samantha, research scholar, Jawaharlal Nehru University, who was the chief guest, said the CAA, National Register of Citizens of India, and the National Population Register, were not only against Muslims, but also was detrimental to the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis.