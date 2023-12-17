GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Musical extravaganza to add zest to Beypore water fest

December 17, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Several cultural programmes have been organised by the Department of Tourism and District Tourism Promotion Council at the Beypore Beach and Chaliyam as part of the Beypore International Water Festival. A concert led by playback singer Haricharan will set the ball rolling after the inaugural ceremony at Beypore Marina at 6 p.m. on December 26. Music director Tej Mervin and singer Anwar Sadath will perform at Chaliyam beach while Vayali Bamboo music will be performed at Nallur.

Besides, a Naval Band Show, a concert by singers Sidharth Menon and Nitya Mammen, will be held at Beypore beach on December 27 . At the same time, singers Nishad and Mridula Warrier will perform at Chaliyam. Performances by Attam Kalasamithi and Thekkinkad musical band will be the attractions at Nallur.

Concerts led by playback singers Unni Menon and Afsal will be held at Beypore and Chaliyam beaches respectively on December 28. A Mukesh-nite will be held at Kozhikode beach while a performance by Honey Drop band and magic show by Pradip Hudinho will be held at Nallur. Concerts by Sachin Warrier and Arya Dayal, Qawali by Sameer Binci and a dance concert by Prachi Tehlan will be held at Beypore, Chaliyam and Nallur respectively on December 29.

