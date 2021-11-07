Museum showcasing heritage of Thekkeppuram soon

Minister launches Society founded by locals

Minister for Museums and Archives Ahammad Devarkovil on Sunday formally launched the Thekkeppuram Heritage Society, an organisation founded by natives of the Thekkepuram region in Kozhikode city, known for its secular society, rich culture and heritage. The Minister also announced the opening of a museum in Thekkeppuram under the Society aimed at preserving the history and heritage of the region for future generations.

“It is heartening to see that the people of Thekkeppuram did not wait for the government to act, instead they themselves took the initiative. However, the department will extend all possible support for this unique venture,” the Minister said adding that a museum at Thekkeppuram was the need of the hour. The mini museum named ‘Southern Soul’ is to be established by the end of the year.

The Minister received several antiquities for the museum from various stakeholders in the region such as the Khasi family, Mishkal Mosque, Juma’at mosque, the Gujarati community, the Bora community and well-known families such as Barami and Thoppil.

Thekkeppuram is a region comprising four wards of the Kozhikode Corporation close to the South Beach, which is known for its heritage. Besides Muslims, Jains, Gurjaratis and the Bora community live here in harmony. The region has around 70 mosques within a kilometre radius, most of which used to be centres of cultural exchange. The region had a history of trade and commerce as well, besides service under the Zamorins. The region plays a major part in many of the tales connected to the Zamorins, traders and travellers in Kozhikode. It is also a food hub and a key factor that makes Kozhikode the food capital of the State.

Mayor Beena Philip, who released the logo and brochure of the Society, said that the new museum would pave the way for Kozhikode to be known as the city of museums, also with the Kozhikode Corporation’s museum in the pipeline.

Chairman of the Society C.A. Ummerkoya presided over the event, vice chairpersons C.B.M. Siddique and N. Ummerkoya and other prominent figures of Thekkeppuram were present.