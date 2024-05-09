Muneer calls CPI(M) ‘Marx Sanghis’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has been using communal tactics so much that it deserves to be called “Marx Sanghis”, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M.K. Muneer, MLA, has claimed.

He was opening a protest march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) in Vadakara on May 9 (Thursday) against the alleged police apathy in nabbing those responsible for creating a WhatsApp message with communal overtones ahead of the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

The event was organised by the United Democratic Youth Front (UDYF), a collective of youth organisations aligned with the constituents of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The protest march, originally organised by the Muslim Youth League, was later taken over by the UDYF.

Dr. Muneer alleged that the methods used by the CPI(M) were not even appropriate to be discussed on a public platform. “From the beginning of the election campaign, that party had resorted to heinous methods. Our culture does not allow us to repeat them, we don’t want to disrupt the social fabric of this place,” he said.

Dr. Muneer claimed that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) created the WhatsApp message with communal overtones in the name of an IUML worker as it was staring at a defeat in the election. “The message said that our rival candidate was a non-believer. The LDF should realise that this is a dangerous game. We are not so desperate to resort to communal tactics to get votes in the Vadakara segment. Because of your communal campaign, your candidate will lose the election with a huge margin,” he said. He demanded that the police nab the culprits behind this in a week. Otherwise the UDF would try and detect them, Dr. Muneer added.

The UDF has organised another event in protest against the alleged communal campaign in Vadakara on May 11.