Modi, Netanyahu are examples of electoral despotism, says Shamseer

October 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are examples of electoral despotism, Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said.

He was speaking at an event organised in memory of Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K.C. Abu Haji here on Saturday.

“Some people may ask if the Speaker is supposed to make political statements. Yes, the Speaker is entitled to political views. It is about what we are seeing in Gaza after October 7. When people are dying, anyone with a conscience will condemn it instead of being mute spectators.... Women and children should not be harmed in any war.... I have a political perspective, and that is aligned with Palestine,” Mr. Shamseer said.

He pointed out that the current Indian government had changed the country’s stand on the Palestine issue in favour of Israel. Mr. Shamseer said that from Mahatma Gandhi’s time, India was solidly with the Palestinian people’s rights. Under Mr. Modi, the country was extending support to Israel, he alleged.

