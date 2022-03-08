Minister calls for setting up of more community kitchens in Kerala

Plays, talks and other events mark Women’s Day observance in Kozhikode

A street play being presented by students of Government Mappila U.P. School, Puthiyangadi, at Bhat Road Beach in Kozhikode on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Plays, talks and other events mark Women’s Day observance in Kozhikode

A variety of events marked the observance of International Women's Day in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan inaugurated the State-level Women’s Day observance of the Kudumbashree Mission and called for the setting up of more community kitchens in the State to relieve women from being “imprisoned in kitchens”.

He hailed the role of the Kudumbashree Mission in accelerating social and financial empowerment of women in the State. The Minister also inaugurated the ‘Sthree Sakthi Kala Jatha’, a State-wide campaign for women empowerment and an anti-drug campaign.

A play being staged at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode on Tuesday as part of Kudumbashree Mission’s ‘Sthree Sakti Kala Jatha’, a campaign for women empowerment. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Sthree Sakthi Kala Jatha featured three plays Pen Kaalam, Sadassil Ninnum Arangilekku and Athu Njan Thanneyanu, besides two musical plays Paaduka Jeevitha Gathakal and Pen Vimochana Kanavulsavam. Recent incidents related to dowry deaths, domestic violence and attacks in the name of love have been featured in the plays presented by Rangasree, Kudumbashree's theatre group. The Kala Jatha aimed at reaching out to people with messages against dowry and dowry-related violence. The plays will be staged in every district from March 9 to 18 by different groups.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event. Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil released the theme song for the anti-drug campaign.

The Department of Women and Child Development in association with the Kozhikode district panchayat organised an event at Nalanda auditorium, which was inaugurated by district panchayat development standing committee chairperson V.P. Jameela, who called for gender equality in every walk of life. Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad district president P.M. Geetha delivered a talk on gender awareness.

Penkoottu, the organisation of women on S.M. Street in association with Anweshi women's counselling centre honoured the crew of Asangadithar, a segment of the anthology film Freedom Fight. The segment directed by Kunjila Mascillamani was based on the actual story of Penkoottu and the 'toilet protest' which began in 2010. Several members of Penkoottu, including its founder president P. Viji, had acted in the movie. Later in the evening, Anweshi activists presented a skit based on recent women-related issues at Kidson Corner.

A street play Kazchakkappuram by students of Government Mappila U.P. School, Puthiyangadi, at Bhat Road Beach highlighted various issues faced by women.