M.G.S. Narayanan to be honoured

Historian M.G.S. Narayanan will be accorded a civic honour at the Malaparamba Housing Colony Hall on Monday at 10.30 a.m.
The organising committee headed by M.K. Raghavan, MP, said that his contributions that are beyond the capacity of a historian were the reason for the felicitation.
Mr. Narayanan was instrumental in getting Malayalam listed as a classical language. Besides being the head of the department of history at Calicut University, he had worked with universities in Russia, UK, and Japan. He was also active in the social and cultural frontiers and has been the president of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee, the decade-long efforts of which had borne fruit recently after the State government sanctioned funds for the project.
Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will open the event, while Mayor Beena Philip will present memento to Mr. Narayanan. Mr. Raghavan will preside over the function, which will be attended by MLAs A. Pradeep Kumar and M.K. Muneer. Historian M.R. Raghava Warrier will deliver the keynote address.
